Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. (NASDAQ:STRCW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. (NASDAQ:STRCW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 211.1% from the November 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Stock Performance

NASDAQ STRCW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 97,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,762. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02. Sarcos Technology and Robotics has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sarcos Technology and Robotics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics stock. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. (NASDAQ:STRCW – Free Report) by 53.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 521,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182,108 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Sarcos Technology and Robotics were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Company Profile

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures various advanced robotic systems. Its robotic systems redefine human possibilities and are designed to enable the most productive workforce. The company's products include Guardian XO, a full-body powered exoskeleton to augment user strength, endurance, and precision without materially restricting freedom of movement; Guardian XT, a teleoperated mobile robotic system; Guardian GT, a custom product; Guardian S, a remote-controlled visual inspection and surveillance robotic system; Guardian DX for defense logistics and maintenance applications; Guardian XM, an intelligent manipulator; Guardian sea class robotic system; and Guardian HLS, a pneumatic rescue and recovery system.

