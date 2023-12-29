SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SB Financial Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:SBFG opened at $15.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.73. SB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $17.30.

Get SB Financial Group alerts:

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $13.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that SB Financial Group will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

SB Financial Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of SB Financial Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. This is an increase from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 559,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,061,000 after buying an additional 17,054 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,739,000 after purchasing an additional 27,065 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 399,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 304,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 13,343 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 169,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

About SB Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.