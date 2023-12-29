Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 229,496 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 488,154 shares.The stock last traded at $18.92 and had previously closed at $20.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SRRK shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.

Scholar Rock Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 8.55 and a quick ratio of 8.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 0.66.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.53). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Scholar Rock

In other Scholar Rock news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 35,007 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $437,937.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 168,784 shares in the company, valued at $2,111,487.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Scholar Rock news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 35,007 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $437,937.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 168,784 shares in the company, valued at $2,111,487.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus bought 2,199,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.86 per share, for a total transaction of $15,091,526.66. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,259,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,239,744.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scholar Rock

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 1,388.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 192.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 52.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 279.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

