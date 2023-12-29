Schroder European Real Estate Inv Trust (LON:SERE) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Schroder European Real Estate Inv Trust (LON:SERE – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 66.20 ($0.84) and last traded at GBX 71.80 ($0.91). 101,152 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 116,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72.20 ($0.92).

Schroder European Real Estate Inv Trust Trading Up 3.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 9.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.12. The firm has a market cap of £92.28 million, a PE ratio of -1,742.25 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 67.91 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 72.68.

Schroder European Real Estate Inv Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a €0.01 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 1.89%. Schroder European Real Estate Inv Trust’s payout ratio is -15,000.00%.

Schroder European Real Estate Inv Trust Company Profile

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust plc is a UK closed-ended real estate investment company incorporated on 9 January 2015. Its investment manager is Schroder Real Estate Investment Management Limited. It invests in European growth cities, specifically institutional quality, income-producing commercial real estate in major Continental European cities and regions.

