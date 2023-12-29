Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,219 shares during the period. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned approximately 0.14% of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $664,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,218,000. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $284,000.

NYSEARCA SCHI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,471. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.94 and a fifty-two week high of $45.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.13.

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

