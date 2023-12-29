Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) is Charles Schwab Trust Co’s 5th Largest Position

Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 703,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,542 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for 4.4% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned 0.35% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $39,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 33,201 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth $1,070,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $61.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,705. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.77. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $51.90 and a 52-week high of $62.20. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

