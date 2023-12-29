Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,487 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned approximately 0.73% of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF worth $5,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 39.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHY stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.59. The company had a trading volume of 49,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,722. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.04 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.64. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.53 and its 200 day moving average is $23.62.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

