Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is Blossom Wealth Management’s 4th Largest Position

Blossom Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 4.7% of Blossom Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,091,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

SCHF traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $36.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,274,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,196,882. The company has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $32.18 and a 12-month high of $37.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.09.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

