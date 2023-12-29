Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Stock Position Lifted by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,857 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned 0.09% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $11,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:SCHO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.44. 557,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,166,119. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.99. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $47.65 and a twelve month high of $49.13.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.