Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 232,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,672 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.1% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned 0.07% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $9,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 497,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,587,000 after purchasing an additional 9,172 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 70.2% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Mendel Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 15,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 130,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after acquiring an additional 16,210 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.31. 376,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,090. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.05. The company has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $48.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.