Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) Shares Sold by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Seneca Foods worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SENEA. Range Financial Group LLC increased its position in Seneca Foods by 2.5% during the third quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 9,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Seneca Foods by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Seneca Foods by 5.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Seneca Foods by 4.6% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Seneca Foods by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 48.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seneca Foods Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SENEA opened at $53.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $379.16 million, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Seneca Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $32.50 and a 52 week high of $65.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Seneca Foods ( NASDAQ:SENEA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $407.48 million during the quarter. Seneca Foods had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 3.96%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Seneca Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Seneca Foods Profile

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fruits and Vegetables, Prepared Food Products, and Snack Products. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.

