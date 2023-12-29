ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 109,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for 1.8% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $61,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 1,425.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total value of $92,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,327,408. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total value of $92,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,744 shares in the company, valued at $7,327,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total value of $554,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,589,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,383 shares of company stock worth $7,265,612 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Trading Down 0.2 %

NOW opened at $702.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $651.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $595.59. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $353.62 and a 1-year high of $720.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. Analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $665.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $704.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $621.39.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

