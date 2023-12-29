SFG Wealth Management LLC. Acquires Shares of 3,154 Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VAL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Valaris by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,878,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,843,000 after purchasing an additional 234,977 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its position in shares of Valaris by 50.5% in the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 5,326,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,419 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valaris by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,935,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,003,000 after acquiring an additional 873,364 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Valaris by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,209,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,757,000 after acquiring an additional 867,097 shares during the period. Finally, Exor Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of Valaris by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 2,056,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,131,000 after purchasing an additional 35,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Valaris alerts:

Valaris Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE VAL traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.32. 42,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,388. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.10 and a beta of 1.19. Valaris Limited has a 52-week low of $54.13 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.57 and its 200-day moving average is $69.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Valaris ( NYSE:VAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $455.10 million for the quarter. Valaris had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 3.43%. Analysts expect that Valaris Limited will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VAL. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Valaris in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Valaris in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Valaris from $113.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Valaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VAL

Valaris Profile

(Free Report)

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, South America, the North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.