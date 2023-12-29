SFG Wealth Management LLC. Acquires Shares of 42,024 Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:REVS)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:REVS – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 42,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $282,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 145,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $570,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 26,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period.

REVS traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,011. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.70 million, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.89. Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF has a twelve month low of $18.79 and a twelve month high of $22.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.83.

The Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF (REVS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US stocks pulled from the Russell 1000 Value Index. REVS index uses multifactor selection and market cap weighting. REVS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Columbia.

