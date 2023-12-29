SFG Wealth Management LLC. Acquires Shares of 44,601 Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 44,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,000. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF accounts for 2.6% of SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. SFG Wealth Management LLC. owned approximately 0.08% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVUS. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 746.3% in the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AVUS traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.57. The company had a trading volume of 96,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,363. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.57 and a twelve month high of $82.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.65.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

