SFG Wealth Management LLC. Buys 288 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 102.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 11,968 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 61,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 26,036 shares during the last quarter.

CIBR stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.60. 79,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,549. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.86. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $37.06 and a 1-year high of $54.47. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a $0.1658 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

