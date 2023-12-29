SFG Wealth Management LLC. Buys New Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTS. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 195.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,649,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726,786 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $115,324,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 37,203,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,445 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,956,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 449.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,624,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964,195 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPTS stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.05. The company had a trading volume of 435,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,102,736. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.78. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $28.58 and a 12 month high of $29.44.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

