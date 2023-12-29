SFG Wealth Management LLC. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $865,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,339,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,380,000 after purchasing an additional 41,045 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,190,000 after purchasing an additional 10,738 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 30,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $65.01. 475,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,858,243. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $49.54 and a 1-year high of $65.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.34.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

