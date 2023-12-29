SFG Wealth Management LLC. Has $590,000 Position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,724 shares during the period. SFG Wealth Management LLC. owned approximately 0.18% of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter.

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TAXF remained flat at $50.89 during mid-day trading on Friday. 8,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,336. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.17 and a one year high of $51.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.16 and a 200-day moving average of $49.22.

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (TAXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds. The fund seeks current income that is exempt from federal taxes. TAXF was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

