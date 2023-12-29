SFG Wealth Management LLC. Makes New $373,000 Investment in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $422,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,211,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $895,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $621,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000.

Get JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.83. 11,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,127. JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF has a one year low of $45.15 and a one year high of $54.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.85. The company has a market cap of $924.26 million, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.32.

About JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (JMEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of small- and mid-cap US stocks and REITs. The fund uses a proprietary selection and weighting criteria, aiming to modestly outperform the total return of the S&P 1000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.