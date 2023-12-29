SFG Wealth Management LLC. Sells 3,310 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 23.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,310 shares during the period. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. Nordwand Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Ballast Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 91,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 10,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasure Coast Financial Planning increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning now owns 483,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,719,000 after purchasing an additional 15,213 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.01. The stock had a trading volume of 618,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,264,732. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.10. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $29.39 and a 12-month high of $34.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.