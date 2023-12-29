Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. lessened its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 554,953 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,432 shares during the period. Shell comprises 6.2% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $35,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Shell by 1.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,649 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS increased its position in Shell by 3.0% during the third quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 6,029 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 0.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 34,824 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 7.8% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Shell by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,031.33.

Shares of SHEL opened at $65.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.49. The stock has a market cap of $217.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $68.74.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. Shell had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $78.01 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is 31.40%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

