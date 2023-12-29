Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,635 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,517 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $6,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the second quarter valued at $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at $41,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell by 128.2% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the second quarter valued at $54,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell Stock Performance

SHEL traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $65.98. The company had a trading volume of 961,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,926,477. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $52.47 and a 1 year high of $68.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.49.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. Shell had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $78.01 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Shell’s payout ratio is 31.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BNP Paribas downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,031.33.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

