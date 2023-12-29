SHL Telemedicine Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHLT) Short Interest Update

SHL Telemedicine Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHLT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 51.2% from the November 30th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SHL Telemedicine

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SHL Telemedicine stock. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in SHL Telemedicine Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHLT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 714,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,960,000. SHL Telemedicine comprises about 1.2% of Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned 4.87% of SHL Telemedicine as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 14.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHL Telemedicine Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHLT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.40. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,623. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. SHL Telemedicine has a 12-month low of $7.04 and a 12-month high of $51.81.

About SHL Telemedicine

SHL Telemedicine Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets personal telemedicine solutions in Israel, Europe, and internationally. It offers smartheart, a personal mobile 12 lead ECG device that enables the detection of heart attacks; CardioSen'C, a personal cellular-digital 12-lead ECG transmitter device; Cardio'B, a portable device to transmit a 12-lead ECG; and Cardio Beeper 12/12, a hand-held ECG transmitter device for personal use that transmits a full ECG reading to the monitoring center.

