Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Insider Isaac Zacharias Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,606 shares in the company, valued at $8,009,155. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Isaac Zacharias also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 27th, Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.58, for a total transaction of $694,320.00.

On Thursday, October 26th, Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.25, for a total transaction of $841,000.00.

Shockwave Medical Stock Performance

Shares of SWAV stock opened at $191.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 13.19 and a current ratio of 14.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $185.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.25. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.00 and a fifty-two week high of $315.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shockwave Medical

Shockwave Medical last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 42.41% and a net margin of 36.33%. The firm had revenue of $186.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $184.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 64.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 297.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the second quarter valued at $39,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the second quarter valued at $48,000. 87.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SWAV shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $218.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Monday, October 16th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $284.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shockwave Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.00.

About Shockwave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

