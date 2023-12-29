Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by KRS Capital Management LLC

KRS Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,790,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,380,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193,801 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 2.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,167,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $679,218,000 after buying an additional 300,160 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth approximately $414,365,000. Scge Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.9% in the second quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 8,486,491 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $548,227,000 after buying an additional 79,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 6,804,307 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $440,049,000 after acquiring an additional 195,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Trading Up 1.0 %

Shopify stock opened at $79.13 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.93 and a 12 month high of $79.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.44. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Shopify from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded Shopify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Shopify from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.11.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

