Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Zullo Investment Group Inc.

Zullo Investment Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,565 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter worth $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $79.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.32 billion, a PE ratio of -86.96 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.45 and a 200-day moving average of $62.44. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.15 and a 52 week high of $79.99. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Shopify from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.11.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

