Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Stake Reduced by Solidarity Wealth LLC

Solidarity Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,932 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth $270,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Shopify by 2,081.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 82,988 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 79,183 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 18,294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of SHOP stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,134,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,405,049. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.44. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $34.15 and a one year high of $79.99. The firm has a market cap of $101.57 billion, a PE ratio of -86.96 and a beta of 2.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SHOP shares. Atb Cap Markets lowered Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Shopify from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Shopify from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Evercore upped their price objective on Shopify from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Shopify from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHOP

Shopify Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.