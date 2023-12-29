Short Interest in ALPEK, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALPKF) Rises By 77.0%

ALPEK, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALPKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,537,100 shares, an increase of 77.0% from the November 30th total of 2,563,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 45,371.0 days.

ALPEK Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ALPKF opened at $1.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.20. ALPEK has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $1.20.

About ALPEK

Alpek, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a petrochemical company worldwide. It operates in two segments: Polyester and Plastics; and Chemicals. The Polyester segment produces purified terephthalic acid for use as a raw material in polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and polyester fibers; PET, a plastic resin for use in the beverage bottles, food containers, and consumer good packaging applications; and recycled PET for use in new bottles and containers, strapping and packing supplies, and fibers for clothing and carpet.

