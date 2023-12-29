Short Interest in Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Grows By 470.6%

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a growth of 470.6% from the November 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Anglo American Platinum from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th.

ANGPY stock opened at $8.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.91. Anglo American Platinum has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $15.34.

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and supply of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium, as well as gold, nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and chrome.

