Short Interest in Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Drops By 98.0%

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.0% from the November 30th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Associated British Foods Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ASBFY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.09. 6,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,614. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.41. Associated British Foods has a twelve month low of $18.76 and a twelve month high of $30.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

Associated British Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.5116 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on ASBFY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Associated British Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Investec raised Associated British Foods to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Associated British Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,900.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Ingredients, Agriculture, Sugar, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.