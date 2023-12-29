Short Interest in Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Drops By 98.0%

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.0% from the November 30th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Associated British Foods Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ASBFY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.09. 6,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,614. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.41. Associated British Foods has a twelve month low of $18.76 and a twelve month high of $30.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Associated British Foods Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.5116 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $0.14.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Analysis on Associated British Foods
Associated British Foods Company Profile
Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Ingredients, Agriculture, Sugar, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Associated British Foods
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Microsoft is new cybersecurity titan, challenging big tech rivals
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Cruise lines navigate from worst to first in 2023 surge
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- Small-cap surge: Outpacing large caps on hopes for ’24 rate cuts
Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.