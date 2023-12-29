Short Interest in Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Drops By 54.9%

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decline of 54.9% from the November 30th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 270,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.00.
Atlas Copco Price Performance
Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Atlas Copco will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Atlas Copco Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a $0.1109 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. Atlas Copco’s payout ratio is 27.78%.
About Atlas Copco
Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. The company offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.
