Short Interest in AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF (NASDAQ:SARK) Rises By 64.3%

AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF (NASDAQ:SARK – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, an increase of 64.3% from the November 30th total of 803,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,414,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $822,000.

AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of SARK traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,164,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,967. AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF has a one year low of $24.95 and a one year high of $56.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.23.

AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF Announces Dividend

AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be issued a $3.2644 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th.

The AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF (SARK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks to achieve -1x the return, for a single day, of the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) through swap agreements with major global financial institutions.

