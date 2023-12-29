Short Interest in Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) Expands By 1,692.5%

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,700 shares, a growth of 1,692.5% from the November 30th total of 4,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boqii

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Boqii during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,460,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boqii in the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Boqii in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boqii by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 65,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37,086 shares during the last quarter. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boqii alerts:

Boqii Stock Performance

Shares of BQ opened at $0.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day moving average of $3.63. Boqii has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $7.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Boqii Company Profile

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, toys, cages, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boqii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boqii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.