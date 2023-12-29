Short Interest in BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBRW) Rises By 75.0%

BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBRW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,500 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the November 30th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,817,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BrewBilt Manufacturing Price Performance

BrewBilt Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.18.

Get BrewBilt Manufacturing alerts:

BrewBilt Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc custom designs, hand crafts, and integrates brewing, fermentation, and distillation processing systems for the craft beer industry in California. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Grass Valley, California.

Receive News & Ratings for BrewBilt Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrewBilt Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.