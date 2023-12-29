Short Interest in Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Rises By 1,359.5%

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,300 shares, an increase of 1,359.5% from the November 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 211,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays cut Cellnex Telecom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Get Cellnex Telecom alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Cellnex Telecom

Cellnex Telecom Price Performance

Cellnex Telecom Announces Dividend

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLLNY opened at $19.95 on Friday. Cellnex Telecom has a 12 month low of $13.69 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.48.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd.

Cellnex Telecom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure and Other Network Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cellnex Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellnex Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.