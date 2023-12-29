Short Interest in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) Increases By 2,684.6%

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, an increase of 2,684.6% from the November 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FICS opened at $33.73 on Friday. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $28.81 and a one year high of $33.94. The company has a market cap of $77.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.49.
First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a $0.0623 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF
About First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF
The First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (FICS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Funds fees and expenses) of an index called The International Developed Capital Strength IndexSM (the Index).
Featured Stories
