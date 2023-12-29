Short Interest in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) Increases By 2,684.6%

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, an increase of 2,684.6% from the November 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FICS opened at $33.73 on Friday. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $28.81 and a one year high of $33.94. The company has a market cap of $77.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.49.

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a $0.0623 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF

About First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 121,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 12,650 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 10,322 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter worth $1,890,000.

The First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (FICS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Funds fees and expenses) of an index called The International Developed Capital Strength IndexSM (the Index).

