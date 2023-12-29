Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Expands By 83.2%

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,300 shares, a growth of 83.2% from the November 30th total of 62,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDIV. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 143.1% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,217,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $685,000.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Stock Performance

Shares of TDIV opened at $64.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.72. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a twelve month low of $47.10 and a twelve month high of $64.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Announces Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a $0.4503 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Technology Dividend index. The fund tracks a modified dividend-weighted index of US-listed technology companies that pay regular dividends. TDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.