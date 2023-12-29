Short Interest in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP) Grows By 174.9%

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,500 shares, an increase of 174.9% from the November 30th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

HBANP stock opened at $17.96 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $13.16 and a 52 week high of $20.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.21.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2813 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

About Huntington Bancshares

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Huntington Bancshares stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated ( NASDAQ:HBANP Free Report ) by 84.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

