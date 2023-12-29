Short Interest in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ) Rises By 91.4%

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, a growth of 91.4% from the November 30th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter.

SOXQ stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.82. 68,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,492. Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $33.35. The company has a market capitalization of $180.51 million, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.60.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the PHLX / Semiconductor index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

