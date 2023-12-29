Short Interest in Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Declines By 45.1%

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, a decline of 45.1% from the November 30th total of 67,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Molecular Templates during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Molecular Templates by 279.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 21,840 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Molecular Templates during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Molecular Templates by 204.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 125,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 84,186 shares during the period. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Molecular Templates during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $896,000.

Shares of MTEM stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.85. 189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,237. Molecular Templates has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $9.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.68.

Molecular Templates ( NASDAQ:MTEM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.70) by $1.88. The firm had revenue of $6.80 million for the quarter. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 1,843.37% and a negative net margin of 49.57%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Molecular Templates will post -6.15 EPS for the current year.

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases in the United States. The company primarily develops therapies through its proprietary biologic engineered toxin body (ETB) drug platform.

