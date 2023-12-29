Short Interest in Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Declines By 43.7%

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a decrease of 43.7% from the November 30th total of 50,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 479,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Murata Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th.

MRAAY stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.56. The company had a trading volume of 297,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,517. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.47. The company has a market capitalization of $42.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.93. Murata Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $10.76.

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells ceramic-based passive electronic components and solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through Components, Devices and Modules, and Others segments. The company offers capacitors, inductors, noise suppression products/EMI suppression filters/ESD protection devices, resistors, thermistors, sensors, timing devices, quartz devices, sound components, power products, batteries, micro mechatronics, RFID product, baluns, couplers, filters, phase shifters, RF switches, front-end modules, SAW components, connectors, antennas, connectivity modules, wireless connectivity platforms, ionizers/active oxygen modules, and transformers.

