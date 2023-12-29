Short Interest in PaxMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXMD) Declines By 69.6%

PaxMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXMD – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,800 shares, a drop of 69.6% from the November 30th total of 292,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PaxMedica Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PXMD traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.76. 118,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,349. PaxMedica has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $69.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.07.

PaxMedica (NASDAQ:PXMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($5.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PaxMedica will post -9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of PaxMedica in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in PaxMedica by 438.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 27,198 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PaxMedica during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PaxMedica during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in PaxMedica during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in PaxMedica during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

About PaxMedica

PaxMedica, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-purinergic drug therapies for the treatment of disorders with intractable neurologic symptoms. The company's lead product candidate is PAX-101, an intravenous formulation of suramin for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder, myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome, long COVID-19 syndrome, and human African trypanosomiasis (HAT).

