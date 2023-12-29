Short Interest in PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY) Drops By 99.6%

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.6% from the November 30th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk Stock Performance

Shares of PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk stock opened at $4.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.90. PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $6.28.

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk’s payout ratio is 73.15%.

About PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk manufactures, markets, and distributes consumer goods in Indonesia. It offers soaps, detergents, dairy based foods, ice creams, savories, soy sauce, cosmetic products, tea-based beverages, and fruit juices. The company provides its products under the Axe, Bango, Buavita, Cif, Citra, Clear, Clear Men, Close Up, Cornetto, Dove, Feast, Feast, Glow & Lovely, Hellmann's, Jawara, Knorr, Lifebuoy, Lipton, Love Beauty & Planet, Lux, Magnum, Molto, Paddle Pop, Pepsodent, Pond's, Pond's Men, Populaire, Rexona, Rinso, Royco, SariWangi, Seru, Simple, St.

