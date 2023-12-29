Short Interest in Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSIAW) Increases By 356.5%

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSIAW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, an increase of 356.5% from the November 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Quantum-Si Stock Up 27.7 %

NASDAQ QSIAW traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.35. The company had a trading volume of 10,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,534. Quantum-Si has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average is $0.31.

