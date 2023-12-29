Short Interest in Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) Decreases By 68.9%

Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,800 shares, a decrease of 68.9% from the November 30th total of 195,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Renalytix Trading Up 3.0 %
NASDAQ:RNLX traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.46. 71,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Renalytix has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $4.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average is $1.83.
Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. Renalytix had a negative net margin of 1,514.28% and a negative return on equity of 509.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Renalytix will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Renalytix
Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics, and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score.
