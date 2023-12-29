Short Interest in Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) Decreases By 68.9%

Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,800 shares, a decrease of 68.9% from the November 30th total of 195,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Renalytix Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:RNLX traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.46. 71,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Renalytix has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $4.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average is $1.83.

Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. Renalytix had a negative net margin of 1,514.28% and a negative return on equity of 509.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Renalytix will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Renalytix

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Renalytix by 22.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Renalytix by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Renalytix by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Renalytix by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 18,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 7,677 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Renalytix by 58.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 7,747 shares in the last quarter. 7.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics, and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

