Short Interest in Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Rises By 228.3%

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, an increase of 228.3% from the November 30th total of 5,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on RSSS shares. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.35 price target on shares of Research Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Research Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 14th.

Get Research Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Research Solutions

Research Solutions Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:RSSS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.58. The company had a trading volume of 7,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,636. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.31. Research Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $3.00.

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 million. Research Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 12.25%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Research Solutions will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Peter Derycz sold 9,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total transaction of $25,345.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,224,251 shares in the company, valued at $8,415,295.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $179,124 over the last quarter. 26.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Research Solutions in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Research Solutions in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Research Solutions by 26.3% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 5,617 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Research Solutions by 18.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 7,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Research Solutions by 19.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. 34.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Research Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical (STM) content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to accelerate their research and development activities with access and management STM articles used throughout the intellectual property development lifecycle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Research Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Research Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.