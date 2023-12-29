Short Interest in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) Expands By 583.8%

Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a growth of 583.8% from the November 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Saga Communications Price Performance

Shares of SGA stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.02. 5,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,575. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.10. Saga Communications has a 52-week low of $18.89 and a 52-week high of $27.27. The stock has a market cap of $134.76 million, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.40.

Get Saga Communications alerts:

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $29.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.85 million. Saga Communications had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 9.91%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Saga Communications will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saga Communications Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This is a boost from Saga Communications’s previous None dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Saga Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.05%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Saga Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 24th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SGA

Institutional Trading of Saga Communications

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGA. State Street Corp raised its position in Saga Communications by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Saga Communications by 7.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Saga Communications by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 7,476 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Saga Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Saga Communications by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. 58.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Saga Communications

(Get Free Report)

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Saga Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saga Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.