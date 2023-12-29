Short Interest in Selina Hospitality PLC (NASDAQ:SLNA) Grows By 175.6%

Selina Hospitality PLC (NASDAQ:SLNA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,600 shares, a growth of 175.6% from the November 30th total of 53,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 304,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Selina Hospitality

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Selina Hospitality in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,781,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Selina Hospitality during the third quarter valued at $337,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Selina Hospitality by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 21,016 shares in the last quarter. SVB Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Selina Hospitality in the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Selina Hospitality in the 4th quarter worth about $163,000.

Selina Hospitality Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ SLNA traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.18. The company had a trading volume of 175,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,880. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average is $0.56. Selina Hospitality has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $4.00.

About Selina Hospitality

Selina Hospitality PLC operates as a hospitality company in Australia, Asia, the United States of America, Mexico, Central America, South America, Europe, Israel, and Africa. Its portfolio includes lifestyle and experiential Millennial- and Gen Z-focused hotels with 118 destinations in 24 countries across 6 continents.

