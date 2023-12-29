Short Interest in Shaftesbury Capital PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF) Increases By 647.6%

Shaftesbury Capital PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a growth of 647.6% from the November 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shaftesbury Capital Stock Performance

CCPPF stock remained flat at $1.75 during trading hours on Friday. Shaftesbury Capital has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average is $1.50.

Shaftesbury Capital Company Profile

Shaftesbury Capital PLC ("Shaftesbury Capital") is the leading central London mixed-use REIT and is a constituent of the FTSE-250 Index. Our property portfolio, valued at £4.9 billion at June 2023, extends to 2.9 million square feet of lettable space across the most vibrant areas of London's West End.

